Contrasting BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) & Jade Art Group (OTCMKTS:JADA)

Jade Art Group (OTCMKTS:JADA) and BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Jade Art Group alerts:

This table compares Jade Art Group and BlackRock Capital Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jade Art Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BlackRock Capital Investment $78.12 million 2.51 -$6.89 million $0.59 4.59

Jade Art Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BlackRock Capital Investment.

Volatility and Risk

Jade Art Group has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock Capital Investment has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.8% of BlackRock Capital Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of BlackRock Capital Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jade Art Group and BlackRock Capital Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jade Art Group N/A N/A N/A BlackRock Capital Investment -160.86% 10.19% 5.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Jade Art Group and BlackRock Capital Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jade Art Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BlackRock Capital Investment 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

BlackRock Capital Investment beats Jade Art Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jade Art Group Company Profile

Jade Art Group Inc., through its subsidiary, JiangXi SheTai Jade Industrial Company Limited, engages in the sale and distribution of raw jade in China. It also involves in jade processing, carving, and polishing activities. The company's products are used as decorative construction material in commercial and residential markets, and high-end jewelry. Jade Art Group Inc. is based in Yingtan, China.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million. The fund invests in the form of senior and junior secured, unsecured, and subordinated debt securities and loans including cash flow, asset backed, and junior lien facilities and equity securities. It's equity investments can be structured in the form of warrants, preferred stock, common equity co-investments, and direct investments in common stock. The fund's debt investments are principally structured to provide for current cash interest and to a lesser extent non-cash interest, particularly with subordinated debt investments, through a pay-in-kind (PIK) feature. It can also make non-control investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Jade Art Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jade Art Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.