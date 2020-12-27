Contrasting New Earth Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EFLI) & BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) and New Earth Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EFLI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for BellRing Brands and New Earth Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BellRing Brands 0 2 9 0 2.82 New Earth Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

BellRing Brands currently has a consensus target price of $25.45, suggesting a potential upside of 2.15%. Given BellRing Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BellRing Brands is more favorable than New Earth Life Sciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.0% of BellRing Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of BellRing Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.9% of New Earth Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BellRing Brands and New Earth Life Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BellRing Brands $988.30 million 0.99 $23.50 million $0.61 40.85 New Earth Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BellRing Brands has higher revenue and earnings than New Earth Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares BellRing Brands and New Earth Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BellRing Brands 2.38% -1.13% 3.53% New Earth Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

BellRing Brands has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Earth Life Sciences has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BellRing Brands beats New Earth Life Sciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. The company sells its products through a network of channels, including club, e-commerce, convenience, and specialty, as well as food, drug, and mass; and through a broker network for customers in the convenience, grocery, and mass channels, and through distributors for the specialty channel. BellRing Brands, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. BellRing Brands, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Post Holdings, Inc.

New Earth Life Sciences Company Profile

New Earth Life Sciences, Inc. harvests, processes, manufactures, and sells dietary supplements. Its dietary supplements are marketed under the Wild Essentials, EDGE, and GIVE brand names. The company is based in Klamath Falls, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.