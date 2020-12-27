Contrasting Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) & International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) and Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares International Money Express and Repay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express 8.65% 52.83% 15.07% Repay -32.85% -6.54% -3.77%

Volatility and Risk

International Money Express has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repay has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Money Express and Repay’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express $319.60 million 1.89 $19.61 million $0.82 19.33 Repay $104.60 million 19.48 -$40.03 million N/A N/A

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than Repay.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for International Money Express and Repay, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express 0 3 4 0 2.57 Repay 0 1 9 0 2.90

International Money Express presently has a consensus target price of $18.17, suggesting a potential upside of 14.62%. Repay has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.87%. Given International Money Express’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe International Money Express is more favorable than Repay.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.4% of International Money Express shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Repay shares are held by institutional investors. 32.4% of International Money Express shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Repay shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

International Money Express beats Repay on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and via Internet-enabled mobile devices. The company was formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding. It provides payment processing solutions to customers primarily operating in the personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, and business-to-business verticals. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and software integration partners. Repay Holdings Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

