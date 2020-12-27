Contrasting Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) and Unique Fabricating (NYSE:UFAB)

Unique Fabricating (NYSE:UFAB) and Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Unique Fabricating and Veoneer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unique Fabricating -5.42% -10.09% -3.50% Veoneer -37.71% -29.33% -19.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Unique Fabricating and Veoneer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unique Fabricating 0 0 0 0 N/A Veoneer 2 6 1 0 1.89

Veoneer has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 25.69%. Given Veoneer’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Veoneer is more favorable than Unique Fabricating.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Unique Fabricating shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of Veoneer shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Unique Fabricating shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Veoneer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Unique Fabricating has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veoneer has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Unique Fabricating and Veoneer’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unique Fabricating $152.49 million 0.39 -$9.07 million ($0.16) -37.66 Veoneer $1.90 billion 1.26 -$500.00 million ($4.92) -4.38

Unique Fabricating has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veoneer. Unique Fabricating is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veoneer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Veoneer beats Unique Fabricating on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc. engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut non-metallic materials and components, such as precision die cutting, thermoforming, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding polyurethane products; thermoformed molded products, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) air ducts, as well as door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising exterior mirror seals, cowl-to-hood seals, and cowl-to-fender seals, as well as other noise, vibration, and harshness management and sealing applications, such as fillers, spacers, and gaskets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and tiered suppliers in the automotive and heavy-duty truck, appliance, water heater, HVAC, aerospace, and medical markets in North America. Unique Fabricating, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD). The company also provides driver monitoring systems, LiDAR sensors, RoadScape positioning, and other technologies critical for HAD and AD solutions. Veoneer, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

