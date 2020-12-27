Contrasting Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) & Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY)

Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) and Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Sekisui House shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Yue Yuen Industrial has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sekisui House has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yue Yuen Industrial and Sekisui House’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yue Yuen Industrial $10.11 billion 0.33 $300.55 million N/A N/A Sekisui House $22.16 billion 0.60 $1.30 billion N/A N/A

Sekisui House has higher revenue and earnings than Yue Yuen Industrial.

Profitability

This table compares Yue Yuen Industrial and Sekisui House’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yue Yuen Industrial N/A N/A N/A Sekisui House 5.20% 9.77% 4.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Yue Yuen Industrial and Sekisui House, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yue Yuen Industrial 0 0 0 0 N/A Sekisui House 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Yue Yuen Industrial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Sekisui House pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%.

Summary

Sekisui House beats Yue Yuen Industrial on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic style leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, Converse, New Balance, Nike, Puma, Reebok, Salomon, and Timberland, as well as retails and distributes sportswear and apparel products. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of leather products, apparels, and sports sandals, as well as soles, components, and others; distribution of licensed products; and property leasing and management activities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Pou Chen Corporation.

About Sekisui House

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. It also engages in the design, construction, and contracting of built-to-order properties for lease, medical and nursing care facilities, commercial facilities, and hotels; design, construction, and contracting of construction of buildings and civil engineering works; remodeling and renovation of houses, etc.; sub-lease, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses and residential land; design, construction, and sale of condominiums; and development of office and commercial buildings, as well as management and operation of owned properties. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

