Cormark Reiterates C$5.50 Price Target for Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL)

Cormark set a C$5.50 price objective on Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

SCL stock opened at C$3.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. Shawcor Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.64 and a twelve month high of C$13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$259.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.82.

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$267.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$294.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shawcor Ltd. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO)

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

