CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CorVel in the second quarter worth about $29,033,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in CorVel by 18.7% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 343,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,348,000 after acquiring an additional 54,196 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CorVel by 134.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 27,340 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CorVel by 92.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CorVel by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,205,000 after acquiring an additional 20,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.52% of the company’s stock.

CRVL opened at $104.11 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $106.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.48 and its 200-day moving average is $83.91.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $136.03 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.36%.

In other CorVel news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 689 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $61,383.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,657,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,149,371.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $120,552.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,514,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,716 shares of company stock worth $6,782,833. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

