Creditcoin (CTC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.81 Million

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $334.09 million and approximately $5.81 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00002303 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,762.06 or 0.99968346 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006623 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00018008 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013618 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000513 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00053968 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,903 coins and its circulating supply is 541,820,842 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

Creditcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.