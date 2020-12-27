Critical Analysis: Environmental Service Professionals (OTCMKTS:EVSP) versus frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Environmental Service Professionals (OTCMKTS:EVSP) and frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Environmental Service Professionals and frontdoor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Environmental Service Professionals 0 0 0 0 N/A frontdoor 0 3 4 0 2.57

frontdoor has a consensus price target of $50.17, indicating a potential downside of 0.76%. Given frontdoor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe frontdoor is more favorable than Environmental Service Professionals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.9% of frontdoor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of frontdoor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Environmental Service Professionals has a beta of -1.12, meaning that its share price is 212% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, frontdoor has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Environmental Service Professionals and frontdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Environmental Service Professionals N/A N/A N/A frontdoor 8.96% -104.88% 10.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Environmental Service Professionals and frontdoor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Environmental Service Professionals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A frontdoor $1.37 billion 3.16 $153.00 million $1.90 26.61

frontdoor has higher revenue and earnings than Environmental Service Professionals.

Summary

frontdoor beats Environmental Service Professionals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Environmental Service Professionals

Environmental Service Professionals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental consulting services for addressing mold and moisture intrusion and the associated acute or chronic issues that impact the interior air quality of commercial and residential buildings. The company offers Certified Environmental Home Inspector (CEHI) program, a training, certification, inspection, and results reporting analysis program that provides moisture and toxin inspection, as well as energy use awareness to residential and commercial clients. It also provides cross-training on CEHI programs for insurance companies, underwriters, and loss control and risk management personnel. Environmental Service Professionals, Inc. was formerly known as Pacific Environmental Sampling, Inc. and changed its name to Environmental Service Professionals, Inc. in October 2006. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Palm Springs, California.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It serves homeowners under the American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark, OneGuard, Frontdoor, Candu, and Streem brands. frontdoor, inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

