Critical Contrast: North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) vs. (WGRP) (OTCMKTS:WGRP)

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) and (WGRP) (OTCMKTS:WGRP) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares North American Construction Group and (WGRP)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North American Construction Group $541.89 million 0.54 $27.79 million $1.13 8.29 (WGRP) $849.98 million 0.04 -$108.09 million N/A N/A

North American Construction Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than (WGRP).

Profitability

This table compares North American Construction Group and (WGRP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North American Construction Group 8.50% 23.22% 5.93% (WGRP) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for North American Construction Group and (WGRP), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score North American Construction Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 (WGRP) 0 0 0 0 N/A

North American Construction Group presently has a consensus price target of $14.90, indicating a potential upside of 59.02%. Given North American Construction Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe North American Construction Group is more favorable than (WGRP).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.5% of North American Construction Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of (WGRP) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

North American Construction Group beats (WGRP) on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services. Its Equipment Maintenance Services division provides fuel and lube servicing, portable steaming, equipment inspections, parts and component supply, major overhauls and equipment refurbishment, onsite haul truck brake testing, onsite maintenance support, under carriage rebuild, machining, hose manufacturing, and technical support services, as well as welding, fabrication/repairs, weld certification, and inspection services. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a heavy equipment fleet of 686 units. The company was formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc. and changed its name to North American Construction Group Ltd. in April 2018. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Acheson, Canada.

(WGRP) Company Profile

Willbros Group, Inc. is an independent contractor serving the oil, gasand power industries, providing construction, engineering and specialty services to industry and government entities worldwide. They place particular emphasis on projects in developing countries where they believe their experience gives them a competitive advantage.

