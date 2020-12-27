CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 928,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in CTI BioPharma were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. 46.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTIC stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $4.03.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Equities research analysts predict that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CTI BioPharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

