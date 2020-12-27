Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 5,905 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 53.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Malibu Boats by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MBUU. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Shares of MBUU opened at $67.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.92. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $68.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.01.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.94 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

