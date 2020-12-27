Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 118.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 224,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 121,606 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,109,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 370,924 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Marathon Oil by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,035,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,181,000 after purchasing an additional 346,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,662,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,655,000 after purchasing an additional 318,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $14.07.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Northland Securities began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.40 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.26.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

