Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 147,938 Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 2,452.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,938 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Retail Properties of America worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPAI. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,154,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 6,708.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,625,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after buying an additional 1,601,160 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,942,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,137,000 after buying an additional 1,177,959 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after buying an additional 903,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after buying an additional 586,106 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Retail Properties of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 860.00 and a beta of 1.27. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.42%. Research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

