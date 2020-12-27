Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 1,599 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 335,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,063,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,029,000 after acquiring an additional 22,403 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.71.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mueller Water Products news, CAO Michael S. Nancarrow sold 3,973 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $46,722.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $180,373.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,495.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $381,434 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MWA shares. TheStreet upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

