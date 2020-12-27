Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 28,179 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,179 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,443,000 after buying an additional 834,150 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 215.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 55,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 37,608 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $4,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,876,651.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $2,182,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,077,952. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $62.48. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

