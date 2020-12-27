Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 5,438 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 58.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,438 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,778,551,000 after purchasing an additional 165,877 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 35.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,381,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,021,000 after buying an additional 1,154,458 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,645,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,156,000 after buying an additional 380,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Public Storage by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,326,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,464,000 after buying an additional 202,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,392,000 after acquiring an additional 71,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $228.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.92. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $155.37 and a 12 month high of $240.75.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.22.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

