DAO.Casino (BET) Market Cap Tops $3.45 Million

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. During the last seven days, DAO.Casino has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One DAO.Casino token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges. DAO.Casino has a market cap of $3.45 million and $160,297.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,799.45 or 0.98144599 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DAO.Casino Token Profile

DAO.Casino is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official website is dao.casino. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin.

Buying and Selling DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO.Casino should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO.Casino using one of the exchanges listed above.

