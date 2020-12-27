Datum (DAT) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Datum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datum has a total market capitalization of $538,062.72 and $76,625.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Datum has traded down 36% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00045301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.81 or 0.00291297 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00029411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015231 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $555.03 or 0.02105049 BTC.

About Datum

Datum is a token. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Datum’s official website is datum.org.

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.