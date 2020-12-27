Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Achieves Market Cap of $144,775.12

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Decentralized Machine Learning token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and DDEX. Over the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $144,775.12 and $6,978.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00127026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00618625 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00156031 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00321099 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00055943 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00016150 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

Decentralized Machine Learning was first traded on March 9th, 2018. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 tokens. The official message board for Decentralized Machine Learning is medium.com/@decentralizedml. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official website is decentralizedml.com. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML. The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

Decentralized Machine Learning can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

