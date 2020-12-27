Deep-South Resources Inc. (DSM.V) (CVE:DSM) Trading Up 3.2%

Deep-South Resources Inc. (DSM.V) (CVE:DSM) was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 241,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$17.32 million and a P/E ratio of -8.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

About Deep-South Resources Inc. (DSM.V) (CVE:DSM)

Deep-South Resources Inc, a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, cobalt, and gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Haib project located in the south of Namibia. It also has an option to acquire 75% interest in the Kapili Tepe project that consists of one mining license and two exploration licenses located in the Sivas Province of the North-East Central part of Turkey.

