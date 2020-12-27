Delek US (NYSE:DK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Delek US from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $13.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Delek US from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.43.

Shares of DK stock opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.75. Delek US has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.17.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.21). Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Delek US will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delek US news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $186,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,642.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 61,423 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 95,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 42,533 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 175,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 25,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 58,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 17,582 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

