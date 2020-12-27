Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $423.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $350.00 to $423.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $297.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $316.31.

PANW stock opened at $367.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of -133.51 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $375.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total value of $11,798,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,766,809.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.88, for a total transaction of $341,578.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,689,539.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,634 shares of company stock worth $34,908,893 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,949 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 34.1% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,261 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

