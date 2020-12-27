DEX Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.89 Million (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit. In the last week, DEX has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEX has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and $47,856.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00127113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00019854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.76 or 0.00628442 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00177958 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00326747 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00057095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00087352 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit.

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

