Diamondhead Casino (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Shares Up 15.3%

Shares of Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) shot up 15.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 23,425 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 37,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.

About Diamondhead Casino (OTCMKTS:DHCC)

Diamondhead Casino Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to develop a casino resort in Diamondhead, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Europa Cruises Corporation and changed its name to Diamondhead Casino Corporation in November 2002. Diamondhead Casino Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in Alexandria, Virginia.

