Digix Gold Token Price Tops $55.68 on Major Exchanges (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $4.28 million and $48,892.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. One Digix Gold Token token can now be purchased for approximately $55.68 or 0.00203259 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, Ethfinex and Kryptono.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00126654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00019685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.97 or 0.00638702 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00154937 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.44 or 0.00319190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00057620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00085526 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,300 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,870 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Kyber Network and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.