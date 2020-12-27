Dragonchain (DRGN) Market Capitalization Tops $17.06 Million

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for about $0.0461 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $17.06 million and approximately $87,368.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00044954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.22 or 0.00296317 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00029895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00015847 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.84 or 0.02134535 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain (CRYPTO:DRGN) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,735,596 tokens. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

