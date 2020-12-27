Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT.V) (CVE:FLT) PT Lowered to C$1.30

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT.V) (CVE:FLT) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT.V) stock opened at C$0.80 on Wednesday. Drone Delivery Canada Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.50 and a 12-month high of C$1.10. The firm has a market cap of C$166.53 million and a PE ratio of -8.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.93.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT.V) (CVE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.04 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Drone Delivery Canada Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT.V) Company Profile

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada. The company offers drone delivery services consisting of Depot to Depot services, which focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse; and Depot to Consumer that offers logistics services from a retailer/warehouse direct to the consumers home or business location.

