DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Get DSP Group alerts:

In other news, Director Yair Seroussi sold 8,000 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia Paul sold 32,905 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $556,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,847 shares of company stock worth $1,110,066. Corporate insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 2,180.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 375.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 287.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of DSP Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in DSP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSPG opened at $15.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average is $15.17. The company has a market capitalization of $376.37 million, a PE ratio of -66.46 and a beta of 1.00. DSP Group has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $18.77.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DSP Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.