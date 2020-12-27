Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will report $55.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year sales of $246.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $245.80 million to $247.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $288.60 million, with estimates ranging from $287.43 million to $289.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $58.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.01 million.

NASDAQ:DCT traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,712. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.91.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

