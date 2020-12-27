Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.08

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.08 and traded as high as $9.32. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) shares last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 381,117 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The mining company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$210.55 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.0611496 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Nixon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.98, for a total transaction of C$89,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 754 shares in the company, valued at C$6,772.28. Also, Senior Officer Michael Ryan Dorfman sold 48,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.53, for a total value of C$458,393.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$162,010.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

