e-Gulden (EFL) Trading 71.6% Higher This Week

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 71.6% against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $3.73 million and $10.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.17 or 0.00482041 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000211 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,970,982 coins and its circulating supply is 17,148,671 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

