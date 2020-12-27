Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EGBN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 57.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 206.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 11.3% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 3,184.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $40.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.14. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $49.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $96.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.64 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

