Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $7,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 3.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 401,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,661,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,405,000 after acquiring an additional 100,392 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 227,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total value of $6,496,137.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:EV opened at $67.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Vance Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $69.18. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 29.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.