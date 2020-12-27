EBCoin (EBC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.17 Million

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. During the last week, EBCoin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. EBCoin has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $38,275.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EBCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00041656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.15 or 0.00284650 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00030830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00014889 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About EBCoin

EBCoin (EBC) is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io.

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

