Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EC. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecopetrol from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ecopetrol from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.24.

EC stock opened at $12.98 on Thursday. Ecopetrol has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average is $11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ecopetrol by 8.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 98.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 14.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 3.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 131,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

