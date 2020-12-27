Eden Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Eden token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, BitForex, Hotbit and IDEX. Eden has a market capitalization of $775,050.66 and $18,527.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Eden has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00127481 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.04 or 0.00631771 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00178474 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.00326032 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00057103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00087259 BTC.

Eden Token Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio.

Buying and Selling Eden

Eden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

