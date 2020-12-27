Eidoo Tops 1-Day Volume of $597,644.00 (EDO)

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last seven days, Eidoo has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Eidoo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00007978 BTC on popular exchanges. Eidoo has a total market capitalization of $43.06 million and approximately $597,644.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Eidoo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00046764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.99 or 0.00297332 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00029995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00015036 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $557.68 or 0.02072885 BTC.

Eidoo Profile

Eidoo (CRYPTO:EDO) is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 59,634,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,334,955 tokens. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Eidoo is eidoo.io. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/.

Eidoo Token Trading

Eidoo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eidoo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eidoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eidoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eidoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.