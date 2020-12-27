Elysium (ELS) One Day Volume Tops $203.00

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the dollar. One Elysium coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysium has a market capitalization of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.61 or 0.00472301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000194 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elysium Coin Profile

ELS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

