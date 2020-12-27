eMagin (NASDAQ:EMAN) Trading Down 16.1%

eMagin Co. (NASDAQ:EMAN)’s stock price fell 16.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.62. 3,260,313 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 2,556,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17.

eMagin (NASDAQ:EMAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 million.

eMagin Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMAN)

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

