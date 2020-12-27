Emercoin (EMC) Price Reaches $0.0333 on Major Exchanges

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 13% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $20,707.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0333 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000330 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001650 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 46,755,814 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.