ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENGGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS ENGGY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.23. The company had a trading volume of 15,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,652. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

