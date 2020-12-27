EOS (EOS) Market Cap Reaches $2.40 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. EOS has a market cap of $2.40 billion and approximately $3.42 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EOS has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.56 or 0.00009400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,025,660,910 coins and its circulating supply is 938,960,899 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eos.io.

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

