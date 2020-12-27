ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sidoti cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS traded down $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.36. 15,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.14. ePlus has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $92.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.42 and a 200-day moving average of $75.99.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $433.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.87 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts expect that ePlus will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 3,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $279,355.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,526.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Callies sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

