Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Equinor ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equinor ASA from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 599.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

