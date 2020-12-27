Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.58.

A number of analysts recently commented on ESNT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $44.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Essent Group alerts:

ESNT opened at $43.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.38. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.01.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.48 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 208,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,573,000 after buying an additional 104,487 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 250,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,094,000 after buying an additional 30,990 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.