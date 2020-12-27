Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.80.

WTRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $45.47. 283,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,590. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.54. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $348.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.2507 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th.

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $1,556,565.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $242,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,424 shares in the company, valued at $979,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 66.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 2.5% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 0.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 73,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

