Ether Zero (ETZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $192,929.27

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $192,929.27 and $22,780.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Cryptopia, Hotbit and EXX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $688.11 or 0.02598906 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00021997 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 219,293,476 coins and its circulating supply is 177,264,063 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero.

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, EXX, Hotbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.