EtherGem (EGEM) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $43,832.00

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. EtherGem has a total market cap of $325,346.89 and $43,832.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EtherGem has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00039133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.85 or 0.00271196 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00028332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00014603 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EGEM is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

