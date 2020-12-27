Evedo Reaches One Day Volume of $1.92 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Evedo has a market capitalization of $858,258.98 and approximately $1.92 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Evedo has traded up 90.7% against the dollar. One Evedo token can currently be bought for about $0.0628 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00046191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.69 or 0.00288896 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00029900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00014962 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $555.06 or 0.02064179 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,671,790 tokens. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co.

Evedo Token Trading

Evedo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

